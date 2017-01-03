Decatur man charged in vehicle break-in

A Decatur man was charged Friday with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail. Decatur police said Todd Donald Ray Ogle, 49, 609 Edgewood St. S.W., is a suspect in the breaking and entering incident Dec. 26 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club in Southeast Decatur.

