Decatur firefighters fight 3 house fires in cold conditions

Decatur firefighters responded to three house fires within 15 hours Saturday and early Sunday morning during extreme cold conditions, Fire and Rescue Chief Tony Grande said. The cold weather made water and hoses tough to deal with when ice formed in the streets and yards, he said.

