Decatur council, school board to meet with no agenda

A meeting today between Decatur school and city officials is designed to "heal a relationship" and send a message that the two elected bodies are on the same page and can work together, one council member said. The 4:30 p.m. meeting will be at The RailYard restaurant on Second Avenue and is open to the public "as far as I am concerned," Kirby said.

