Decatur-area students want Trump to h...

Decatur-area students want Trump to heal nation's divide

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Decatur Heritage students applaud the changing of power Friday as Donald Trump takes office as president. More photos and video at decaturdaily.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again 11 min The Truth 3
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Fri The Truth 7
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
News Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13) Jan 13 Rosie 5
Brilee Breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Jan 4 Real Truth 46
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,008 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC