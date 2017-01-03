Danville woman charged with DUI in Monday wreck

A Danville woman was charged with driving under the influence after a Monday wreck in Decatur involving multiple vehicles, according to Decatur police. Jessica Gatlin, 23, of 132 Sharply Road, Danville, was the driver of one of the vehicles in the 3:22 p.m. wreck at Somerville Road Southeast and Gordon Drive, according to police.

