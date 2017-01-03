Danville woman charged with DUI in Monday wreck
A Danville woman was charged with driving under the influence after a Monday wreck in Decatur involving multiple vehicles, according to Decatur police. Jessica Gatlin, 23, of 132 Sharply Road, Danville, was the driver of one of the vehicles in the 3:22 p.m. wreck at Somerville Road Southeast and Gordon Drive, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Ricky dean stewart
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC