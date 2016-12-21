Crews begin preparing Decatur Mall for renovations
Coles Doyle, spokeswoman for new mall owner Hull Property Group, of Augusta, Georgia, said the company's contractor, Gemini Construction, began putting up construction fencing Friday in the key areas around the Southwest Decatur mall. Doyle said the demolition of the old movie theater is expected to begin in two or three weeks followed by the removal of the former Sears and J.C. Penney stores at the rear of the mall.
