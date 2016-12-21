Crews begin preparing Decatur Mall fo...

Crews begin preparing Decatur Mall for renovations

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Coles Doyle, spokeswoman for new mall owner Hull Property Group, of Augusta, Georgia, said the company's contractor, Gemini Construction, began putting up construction fencing Friday in the key areas around the Southwest Decatur mall. Doyle said the demolition of the old movie theater is expected to begin in two or three weeks followed by the removal of the former Sears and J.C. Penney stores at the rear of the mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) 6 hr JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) 21 hr Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Sat Irving 4
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec 30 gwf 1
Angela Dec 26 Doris Dwyer 3
Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16) Dec 19 ThomasA 15
Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11) Dec 17 First Amendment R... 58
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,545,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC