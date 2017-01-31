Council hears request for additional work at Second Avenue parking lot, alley
Crews work on the handicap access ramp in the parking lot just south of the 307 Second Avenue lofts building in Decatur on Monday. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY Crews work on the handicap access ramp in the parking lot south of the 307 Second Avenue lofts building in Decatur on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|4 hr
|Drax112
|12
|Stump
|Mon
|Star
|5
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 28
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC