Cold weather won't hamper construction at Austin, Decatur sites
Jose Escalera, left, and his son, Juan Escalera, study the plans at the new Decatur High School construction site Wednesday. JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY Jose Escalera, left, and his son, Juan Escalera, study the plans at the new Decatur High School construction site Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brilee Breidenbach
|2 min
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Real Truth
|46
|just my tree
|Wed
|giving tree
|5
|Better acres campground
|Mon
|The a team
|1
|Ricky dean stewart
|Mon
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC