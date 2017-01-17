Civil rights activist says Trump welcome to attend Selma re-enactment

Frederick Douglas Reese, a member of Selma's "Courageous Eight," speaks during the Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program Thursday at the Aerospace Training Center at Calhoun Community College in Decatur. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY Civil rights activist, educator and minister Frederick Douglas Reese spoke during the Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program Thursday at the Aerospace Training Center.

