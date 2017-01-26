City official: One Decatur plan will be more useful than 1999 plan
Crews work on the Beltline sewer extension project at Alabama 20 and Davis Street Northwest in Decatur on Friday. The project was included in a comprehensive plan developed in 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stump
|14 hr
|a girl who loved
|3
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC