Chamber passes resolution supporting Orr for Sessions' seat
The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce passed a resolution today supporting the selection of state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, to replace U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions if Sessions is confirmed as U.S. attorney general. Because of Judiciary Committee rules, Sessions has to wait longer than other Cabinet picks until his nomination can come to the floor.
