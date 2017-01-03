Calhoun announces MLK program
Calhoun Community College will pay tribute to slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the college's annual celebration program scheduled Jan. 19. This year's program, hosted by the college's Black Student Alliance, will begin at 11 a.m. on Calhoun's Decatur campus in the Aerospace Training Center. The program is free and open to the public.
