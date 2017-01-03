Calhoun announces MLK program

Calhoun announces MLK program

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Calhoun Community College will pay tribute to slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the college's annual celebration program scheduled Jan. 19. This year's program, hosted by the college's Black Student Alliance, will begin at 11 a.m. on Calhoun's Decatur campus in the Aerospace Training Center. The program is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brilee Breidenbach Thu poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Jan 4 Real Truth 46
Better acres campground Jan 2 The a team 1
Ricky dean stewart Jan 2 The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Irving 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,839

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC