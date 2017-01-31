Budget hearings, performance-based funding discussion today in Statehouse
Lawmakers on the Senate and House budget committees will hear today presentations on evidence-based funding for General Fund agencies and performance-based funding for colleges and universities. Mississippi State Rep. Toby Barker, chairman of the Performance-Based Budgeting Committee, will talk about a "results first" approach to state budgeting, which uses a cost-benefit analysis of state agency spending.
