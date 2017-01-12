Brigman proposing early college school for Austin site
Austin High students walk in the school Wednesday. DCS superintendent Dan Brigman is proposing turning the old Austin campus into an Early College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|23 hr
|Genia Thomas
|4
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Ricky dean stewart
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC