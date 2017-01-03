Brewer was Alabama's missed opportunity

Brewer was Alabama's missed opportunity

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

People outside Alabama might think Decatur is grasping at straws when it takes such pride in its role in shaping Albert Brewer, a man who was never elected as governor and held the position only 33 months. Brewer's family moved to Decatur in 1935, and he was an alumnus of Decatur schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) 14 hr Real Truth 46
just my tree 15 hr giving tree 5
Better acres campground Mon The a team 1
Ricky dean stewart Mon The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Irving 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,831

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC