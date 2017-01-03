Book rates George Wallace's '70 campa...

Book rates George Wallace's '70 campaign against Albert Brewer as the nastiest

Political campaigns didn't get any dirtier than George C. Wallace's 1970 race for governor, a back-alley brawl that featured unabashed racism, altered photos, betrayal of friendships and personal attacks on family members. As if it wasn't infamous enough, writer Kerwin C. Swint gave it the top spot in his new book, "Mudslingers: The Top 25 Negative Political Campaigns of All Time."

