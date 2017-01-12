Bicyclist killed in Thursday night traffic accident in Athens
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Friday that blunt force trauma was the cause of death for a 24-year-old Decatur man who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle down Elm Street. Corey Easton Lindsey was killed when a vehicle struck his bicycle on Elm Street near Elmwood and Water Oak Apartments at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
