Bicyclist killed in Thursday night traffic accident in Athens

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Friday that blunt force trauma was the cause of death for a 24-year-old Decatur man who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle down Elm Street. Corey Easton Lindsey was killed when a vehicle struck his bicycle on Elm Street near Elmwood and Water Oak Apartments at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

