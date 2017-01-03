Beautification of downtown Decatur to continue with crepe myrtles
The beautification of downtown Decatur will continue with a $28,000 project that includes the installation of 22 crepe myrtles for Grant, Johnston and Moulton streets between Fourth Avenue and the railroad. The Community Foundation of Greater Decatur is contributing $20,000 to the project.
