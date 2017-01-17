Bean 'Em Up: Pilot Club to cook 100 pounds of beans
For Kay Chandler, the hours spent cooking 100 pounds of beans, dozens of pans of cornbread and bowls upon bowls of coleslaw feel like old habit. A mainstay of Decatur's Pilot Club, Chandler will participate in the service organization's 24th annual Bean Dinner next weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC