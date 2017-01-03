Arrival of Magi: Celebrating Epiphany in north Alabama
Three kings, clutching gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, will make their first appearance of the season Sunday at the Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. With many Nativities already packed away until next Christmas, the scene depicting the birth of Jesus Christ will finally be complete at the Southwest Decatur church with the placement of the Magi.
