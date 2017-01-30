Archivist unravels mystery of why freeman entered slavery
Historian Peggy Towns, left, and Morgan County Archives Director John Allison study an 1861 probate record of a freeman who petitioned the court to be put into slavery. JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY This photo of Reuben Patterson and Mary Gardner Patterson was made in Florence about 1925.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|6 hr
|lawz
|4
|Stump
|6 hr
|Star
|5
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC