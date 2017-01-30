Archivist unravels mystery of why fre...

Archivist unravels mystery of why freeman entered slavery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Historian Peggy Towns, left, and Morgan County Archives Director John Allison study an 1861 probate record of a freeman who petitioned the court to be put into slavery. JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY This photo of Reuben Patterson and Mary Gardner Patterson was made in Florence about 1925.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... 6 hr lawz 4
Stump 6 hr Star 5
Making America Great Again Sat Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC