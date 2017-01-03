Alabama senator wants irrigation, environmentalists want plan
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, has a simple plan to bring more money into the state and maybe even offset the effects of drought. "On the Tennessee River, every day, millions of gallons of water flow by and we cannot use them the way we should," Orr said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brilee Breidenbach
|18 hr
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Real Truth
|46
|just my tree
|Wed
|giving tree
|5
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Ricky dean stewart
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC