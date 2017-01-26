3 Things to Do
Paintings created by former Decatur resident Trish Land will be on display at Townhouse Galleries, 509 11th St. S.E. Land produced three series: "Reeds and Refuge," "Fine Feathers" and "Divine Lands." Today and Saturday, visitors can view the art from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A menu of 50 pounds of pintos, 50 pounds of Great Northern beans, coleslaw, fried potatoes, cornbread and desserts awaits guests to the Decatur Pilot Club's 24th annual Bean Dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 21
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC