Weekly feature photos
Sally Marsh gives a bag of oatmeal to a man Thursday during St. John's Episcopal Church's beans and rice giveaway in Decatur. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY Kindergarten students at West Morgan Elementary could barely wait for their rides home Friday at noon as they broke for Christmas vacation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|Fri
|Wow
|1
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC