Two veteran Decatur teachers end careers at Brookhaven
Two Brookhaven Middle School teachers who have been classroom neighbors for 20 years and have leaned on each other during some of the school's toughest times and most significant changes retired last Friday. Key and Hartselle were teachers at the school when Brookhaven lost its mascot and school colors to Cedar Ridge Middle.
