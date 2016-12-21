Sweaty Santa: Christmas temps set records across state, but Decatur misses by 1 degree
Santa Claus may have worn shorts to most homes in Alabama to cope with record high temperatures recorded at many National Weather Service stations across the state. Huntsville, Muscle Shoals, Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile all recorded record highs for Dec. 25, but Decatur was one degree short of setting a record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Mon
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC