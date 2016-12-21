State releases report card information on schools, districts
There are no letter grades assigned to schools or to their various performance indicators, but there is a new website where parents and the public can compare schools' performances to the rest of their district and state. For example, the site shows Decatur City Schools as a whole scored better than the state averages in learning gains, based on students' standardized test results, but slightly lower than the state average in student achievement in reading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|Fri
|Wow
|1
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC