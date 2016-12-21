State releases report card information on schools, districts

There are no letter grades assigned to schools or to their various performance indicators, but there is a new website where parents and the public can compare schools' performances to the rest of their district and state. For example, the site shows Decatur City Schools as a whole scored better than the state averages in learning gains, based on students' standardized test results, but slightly lower than the state average in student achievement in reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.