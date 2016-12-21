Somerville man charged in theft from Decatur Wal-Mart
A Somerville man was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree theft of property after shoplifting multiple electronic and clothing items from Wal-Mart on Spring Avenue, Decatur police said. Justin Ryan, 37, 17 Ryan Private Drive, was identified as the suspect in the theft after an employee at Wal-Mart contacted Morgan County 911, police said.
