School report cards in DCS reflect po...

School report cards in DCS reflect poverty level of students

20 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The first report cards Decatur City Schools received from the State Department of Education showed a challenge that has existed for at least a decade in the district: Educating children who live in poverty. State officials did not assign letter grades as required by a 2012 law sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, because data for some indicators is incomplete.

