Returning Christmas gift easier with receipt, but not always necessary
Many retailers have loosened their policies for returning those unwanted or non-fitting Christmas gifts, but it's always best to have the receipt when trying to exchange a gift. A recent survey by the National Retail Federation revealed that 90 percent of the people surveyed found store return policies to be fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|6 hr
|deshawn
|2
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC