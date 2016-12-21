Residents turn out to return Christmas gifts and to shop
Jamie Logston, left, needs to add a bit more money as he exchanges his daughter Kadence's Christmas present at Martin's Family Clothing on Monday. JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY Jamie Logston, left, needs to add a bit more money as he exchanges his daughter Kadence's Christmas present at Martin's Family Clothing on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|22 hr
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Mon
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC