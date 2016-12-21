Priceville man arrested following five-hour police standoff
A 36-year-old Priceville man has been charged with domestic violence by strangulation following a five-hour standoff with police that ended peacefully Monday night. Following a domestic incident involving his wife earlier Monday evening, James Joshua Warren retreated into his residence on Meadow Lane after Priceville police arrived on the scene, said Priceville Police Chief Billy Peebles.
