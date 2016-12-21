Police: Juvenile arrested after steal...

Police: Juvenile arrested after stealing device with GPS tracker

Decatur police have arrested a 16-year-old male for breaking and entering an automobile after electronics he reportedly stole from the vehicle were tracked to a Decatur home via GPS, Detective Chance Sparks said. Police were notified of a Nov. 10 vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of 14th Avenue Southeast, Sparks said.

