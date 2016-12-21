Police: Decatur woman arrested after cashing checks from closed account
A Decatur woman was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree theft of property after cashing four checks at two local bank branches that had been drawn on a closed account, Decatur police Detective Selby DeLeon said. Megan Deshae Rice, 22, 2222 Acadia Drive S.W., was developed as a suspect after Redstone Federal Credit Union's fraud team reported the incidents on Dec. 7, DeLeon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
