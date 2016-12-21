Police: Decatur man arrested on multiple theft charges

A Decatur man was arrested today and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property after being identified as the suspect in separate Decatur robberies in September 2015 and this month, Detective Chance Sparks said. David Bradley Slager, 33, 1408 Eighth Ave. S.E., turned himself into the Morgan County Sheriff's office on unrelated traffic warrants today and was subsequently charged with the two counts of theft, Sparks said.

