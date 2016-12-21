Police: Decatur man arrested on multiple theft charges
A Decatur man was arrested today and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property after being identified as the suspect in separate Decatur robberies in September 2015 and this month, Detective Chance Sparks said. David Bradley Slager, 33, 1408 Eighth Ave. S.E., turned himself into the Morgan County Sheriff's office on unrelated traffic warrants today and was subsequently charged with the two counts of theft, Sparks said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Mon
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC