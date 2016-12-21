Police: Decatur man arrested on multi...

Police: Decatur man arrested on multiple theft charges

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Decatur man was arrested today and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property after being identified as the suspect in separate Decatur robberies in September 2015 and this month, Detective Chance Sparks said. David Bradley Slager, 33, 1408 Eighth Ave. S.E., turned himself into the Morgan County Sheriff's office on unrelated traffic warrants today and was subsequently charged with the two counts of theft, Sparks said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Mon Irving 2
Angela Mon Doris Dwyer 3
Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16) Dec 19 ThomasA 15
Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11) Dec 17 First Amendment R... 58
truth about the jews and israel Dec 17 Irving 3
News Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10) Dec 16 worried 39
Help Dec 15 Maggie 2
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,547

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC