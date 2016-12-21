Police: Decatur man arrested after attempting to disarm officer

A Decatur man was arrested Monday night and charged with felony disarming of a police officer after attempting to take a firearm from an on-duty Decatur officer, police said. At approximately 9:17 p.m. Monday, Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a woman in Huntsville who said she had received a text message indicating her ex-boyfriend was inside her apartment in Decatur without permission, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.