Police: Decatur juvenile arrested for second-degree burglary

2 hrs ago

A 17-year-old Decatur male was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree burglary following the Dec. 6 burglary of an occupied residence in the 2100 block of Spring Avenue Southwest, Detective Jonathan Macklin said. The 17-year-old was developed as a suspect during the investigation, Macklin said, and police obtained a juvenile pickup order for this arrest on Dec. 13. The juvenile was located by officers with Decatur's patrol division and placed under arrest Monday evening, Macklin said.

