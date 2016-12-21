Our favorite Cool Spaces of 2016
At the corner of Oak St. and Walnut St. in the Historical district of Decatur, Alabama sits an amazing Art Deco house. The stunning limestone block structure was built in 1939 as a wedding gift for the daughter of Ruby Nash of the Decatur Bottling Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC