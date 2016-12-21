Morgan County denies man's plans for ...

Morgan County denies man's plans for family cemetery over road width

Sunday Dec 18

A Morgan County man's desire to create a family cemetery near Florette has encountered a roadblock because the county did not approve his proposed road to the planned cemetery. Larry Weaver, a Decatur attorney, asked the Morgan County Commission last week to allow him to build the road with a 20-foot right of way.

Decatur, AL

