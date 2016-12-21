Housing shortage could be stunting economic growth
They're called spec homes - spec is short for speculation - and a shortage of them in Decatur could be hindering efforts to grow the city's population and bolster its median income. Unlike custom homes, which are built with a predetermined buyer in mind, a spec home is built without a specific buyer on the hook.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|17 hr
|deshawn
|2
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
