Hearing on man charged with injuring ...

Hearing on man charged with injuring 4 law officers set for Tuesday

The defendant who is accused of injuring four lawmen during an Oct. 16 standoff is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. The State Bureau of Investigation charged Griffin with attempted murder and four counts of second-degree assault, all felony charges, 10 days after the two-hour standoff on Byler Road in Moulton.

