Flat residential growth, new retailers mark 2016
Residence Inn, at 1213 Courtyard Circle S.W., is one of the hotels under construction in Decatur. JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY Decatur economic officials said this week a lack of residential growth and a tumultuous retail scene continue to challenge the city's economic growth, but they are mostly pleased with the direction of the city's economy.
