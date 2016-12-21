Deerfoot subdivision expanding

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a fifth addition to the Deerfoot Estates subdivision off Shady Grove Lane. The 7.64-acre addition will open an additional 13 lots for single family homes beginning at the terminus of Deefoot Way Southwest, near the location of the new Austin High School.

