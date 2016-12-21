Decatur woman charged with buying car with fake money
A Decatur woman who is a former Florence resident is in jail after authorities said she used "novelty money" to purchase a car from a Lauderdale County man. Lauderdale County officials said Desha L. Patrick, 21, of Decatur, who has lived in the 500 block of Marion Avenue, Florence, has been charged with first-degree theft of property and nine counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Mon
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC