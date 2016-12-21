Decatur residents plead not guilty to capital murder charges

Capital murder defendants Cedric Cowan, Joseph Cowan, Amani Goodwin and Cortez Mitchell arrive at the Morgan County Courthouse for arraignment with Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell. JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY All four Decatur residents accused of shooting two men to death in May 2015 pleaded not guilty to all charges in an 11-count indictment this morning in Morgan County Circuit Court.

