Decatur residents plead not guilty to capital murder charges
Capital murder defendants Cedric Cowan, Joseph Cowan, Amani Goodwin and Cortez Mitchell arrive at the Morgan County Courthouse for arraignment with Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell. JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY All four Decatur residents accused of shooting two men to death in May 2015 pleaded not guilty to all charges in an 11-count indictment this morning in Morgan County Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|Fri
|Wow
|1
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC