Burningtree landowner opposes new elementary school

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Decatur Daily

A man who owns property next to land that has been proposed for a Burningtree elementary school said he can't find the logic in arguments for a new school. "We have excess capacity in our existing schools and there is such a low number of students in this area," said Forrest Burke, who resides in the Burningtree area and owns property on Red Bank Road.

