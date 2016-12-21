Best of 2016

Best of 2016

The cross on the steeple of Westmeade Baptist Church is silhouetted by a supermoon Nov. 14. The last time the moon was this close to Earth was in 1948, and the next time will be in 2034. A reflection in the window of Decatur Baptist Church shows a line of up to 200 voters waiting to cast their ballots when the polls opened Nov. 8. Decatur Heritage students take turns carrying a cross around the front of the school during the "Walk To The Cross" on March 18, Good Friday.

