Arthur Orr, Roy Moore interviewed for U.S. Senate seat
Gov. Robert Bentley's office says he has interviewed state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and nine other people for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general-designee Jeff Sessions. Bentley spokeswoman Yasamie August said Moore was interviewed at the recommendation of the Alabama Republican Party.
