Affidavit: DPD officer used taser, gun, baton on suspect who tried to disarm him

After an 18-year-old suspect attempted to disarm him and fled, according to court records, a Decatur police officer struck him with a gun, used his Taser and struck him with a baton. Details surrounding the Monday arrest of Lucas Cardona Caspar, of Decatur, after he allegedly attempted to disarm officer Richard Wilmoth, were included in documents filed in Morgan County District Court.

