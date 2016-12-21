Affidavit: DPD officer used taser, gun, baton on suspect who tried to disarm him
After an 18-year-old suspect attempted to disarm him and fled, according to court records, a Decatur police officer struck him with a gun, used his Taser and struck him with a baton. Details surrounding the Monday arrest of Lucas Cardona Caspar, of Decatur, after he allegedly attempted to disarm officer Richard Wilmoth, were included in documents filed in Morgan County District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|3 hr
|gwf
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC