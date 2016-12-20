2 Decatur men die in Limestone crash
Robert Johaun Funk, 26, and Stephen Scott McIntosh, 25, died from injuries received when a car left Mooresville Road and struck a tree five miles east of Athens at 7:20 a.m., a release from troopers said. Neither man was using a seat belt, troopers said.
